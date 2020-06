Related videos from verified sources Ohio schools prepare alternate learning plans for fall



While local school districts try to finish up the year and prepare for virtual or socially distant graduation ceremonies, they are also looking ahead to next fall. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is asking.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:06 Published on May 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources John Swinney announces return to full time schooling in August after "u-turn" He unveiled the plan to MSPs after initial proposals for part-time education were slammed

Daily Record 3 hours ago





Tweets about this