Footballer Thomas Beattie comes out as gay, the first major league English player to do so since Justin Fashanu 30 years ago Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Thomas Beattie has come out as gay, becoming the first major male English footballer to do so since Justin Fashanu in 1990. Beattie is only the third male major league footballer in UK sporting history to come out as gay following Fashanu and Robbie Rogers, an American player who came out after leaving Leeds FC


