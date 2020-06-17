Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Haven Holidays confirms Thorpe Park to reopen
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Haven Holidays confirms Thorpe Park to reopen
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 (
31 minutes ago
)
The family favourite confirmed the news today.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
A look at what Haven holidays including Thorpe Park will be like
The travel company has revealed how holidays will be different once parks reopen in 2020
Grimsby Telegraph
6 days ago
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Barack Obama
Manchester City F.C.
Coronavirus disease 2019
Germany
White House
John Bolton
Manchester United F.C.
Singapore
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Novak Djokovic Tests Positive
Mexico
Tennis
America
Andrew Jackson
Suicide
WORTH WATCHING
Navarro walks back China trade deal comments
Klobuchar Drops Out of VP Race to Make Room for a Woman of Colour
Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard released on bail in case over missing billions
Looking at 'long-term' sentences for protesters: Trump