Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Noah Donohoe: Belfast residents join search for missing boy

BBC News Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Noah Donohoe, 14, disappeared two days ago while riding his bike in the north of the city.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

Michell29915869

Michelle Peters BBC News - Noah Donohoe: Belfast residents join search for missing boy https://t.co/1inO0abbXX 16 minutes ago

brooklynocean

brooklynocean Noah Donohoe: Belfast residents join search for missing boy - BBC News https://t.co/NYjX4OfrHZ 18 minutes ago

ComputerUser3

ComputerUser RT @ChrisPageTV: Noah Donohoe: Belfast residents join search for missing boy https://t.co/ZQZ3aYqf2d 20 minutes ago

claireallan75

Claire Allan RT @Niall_journo: Belfast residents join search for missing boy Noah Donohoe: https://t.co/C2etFoI9nr 24 minutes ago

ChrisPageTV

Chris Page Noah Donohoe: Belfast residents join search for missing boy https://t.co/ZQZ3aYqf2d 27 minutes ago

Niall_journo

Niall McCracken Belfast residents join search for missing boy Noah Donohoe: https://t.co/C2etFoI9nr 30 minutes ago

English_MrsD

Siân Davidson A devastating news story with a search ongoing. Everything crossed that Noah is found safe. BBC News - Noah Donohoe… https://t.co/hWyf480Jnl 32 minutes ago