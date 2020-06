Chicken Run 2 confirmed by Netflix - and the plot sounds very exciting Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Chicken Run, a blockbuster stop motion animated film from studio Aardman Animations, is a go-to for Brits. Chicken Run, a blockbuster stop motion animated film from studio Aardman Animations, is a go-to for Brits. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Crossing Swords Season 1



Crossing Swords Season 1 trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Created by Robot Chicken's John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, CROSSING SWORDS stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good-hearted peasant who lands a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:37 Published on April 29, 2020

Tweets about this