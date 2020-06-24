Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Royal Mail to release special stamps celebrating rock group Queen

Hereford Times Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
A set of special stamps are being released by Royal Mail to celebrate rock group Queen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary 01:05

 Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' icons - made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury - will be immortalised on a series of stamps from Royal Mail. The band's collection will be issued as a set of 13, which...

Related videos from verified sources

Three cheers for the Queen from the Welsh Guards [Video]

Three cheers for the Queen from the Welsh Guards

The Welsh Guards give three cheers to the Queen on her official birthday at Windsor Castle. The soldiers has earlier paraded in front of the Queen in a special ceremony performed instead of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Members of this weird Facebook group all pretend to be ants in an ant colony [Video]

Members of this weird Facebook group all pretend to be ants in an ant colony

Generally speaking, Facebook groups exist so people who share interests can connect.That, apparently, includes those who take pleasure in pretending to be ants in an ant colony.On April 23, 18-year-old..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:24Published
Prince Harry's Hosting a Special 75th Anniversary Episode of Thomas & Friends on Netflix [Video]

Prince Harry's Hosting a Special 75th Anniversary Episode of Thomas & Friends on Netflix

Beloved children's series Thomas & Friends is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a special royal episode introduced by Harry, the Duke of Sussex. The anticipated special - Thomas & Friends: The..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Royal Mail unveils stamps to celebrate rock band Queen

Royal Mail unveils stamps to celebrate rock band Queen Group members said their were honoured to be featured on the stamps, which will go on sale from July 9
Wales Online


Tweets about this

LedburyReporter

Ledbury Reporter Royal Mail to release special stamps celebrating rock group Queen https://t.co/CeDd1MkU8m 6 minutes ago

kayleighspenc

Kayleigh 😜 RT @southwalesargus: There'll be a different kind of Queen on these new stamps: https://t.co/pFpiPqGqEm 32 minutes ago

wwry_jp

QUEEN NewsFlash ☆ Royal Mail to release special stamps to celebrate rock group Queen - Tivyside Advertiser https://t.co/r8ip290EbI https://t.co/9tZcnwafrP 11 hours ago

dkmcpherson_d

D McPherson RT @brianmaycom: PRESS RELEASE: GUARANTEED TO BLOW YOUR MIND…! Royal Mail Issue New Special Stamps to Honour Rock Royalty - a 13-stamp set… 11 hours ago

southwalesargus

South Wales Argus There'll be a different kind of Queen on these new stamps: https://t.co/pFpiPqGqEm 12 hours ago

sparkleyez61

Donna Levi RT @ScorpioBert: PRESS RELEASE: GUARANTEED TO BLOW YOUR MIND. . .! Royal Mail Issue New Special Stamps to Honour Rock Royalty, Queen http… 18 hours ago