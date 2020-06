Piers Morgan slams Alok Sharma over 'bare faced lie' coronavirus testing Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Piers attacked the minister on Good Morning Britain today, as the government maintains its boycott of the ITV1 daytime programme. Piers attacked the minister on Good Morning Britain today, as the government maintains its boycott of the ITV1 daytime programme. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Birmingham Live Piers Morgan slams Alok Sharma over 'bare faced lie' coronavirus testing https://t.co/6m6TKyBmNV 28 minutes ago