Ben & Jerry’s latest company to pull advertising from Facebook over racism
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
6 hours ago) Ben & Jerry’s has become the latest business to join a growing list of firms pulling advertising from Facebook over the platform’s failure to do more to remove hate speech.
Related videos from verified sources
Patagonia Pauses Facebook Ads
The outdoor apparel company Patagonia halted advertising on Facebook and Instagram amid growing protest against the social media network for allowing widespread voter suppression.
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:26 Published 23 hours ago
Chinese Company 'Team Building': Motivating or Abuse?
LUOYANG, HENAN, CHINA — In the pursuit of milking every ounce of effort from their staff, some Chinese companies within the borders of the communist regime, punish their employees, usually for not..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago
Mum Dies After Drinking Two Liters of Coke Per Day
INVERCARGILL, NEW ZEALAND — A mum of three died after drinking nearly two liters of Coke, plus energy drinks, per day.
34-year-old Amy Louise Thorpe from Invercargill, New Zealand was also 15..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:45 Published 2 weeks ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this