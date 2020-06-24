Ben & Jerry’s latest company to pull advertising from Facebook over racism

Global  

Ben & Jerry’s has become the latest business to join a growing list of firms pulling advertising from Facebook over the platform’s failure to do more to remove hate speech.
 Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s said it will join other companies and stop advertising on Facebook. The boycott comes over concerns of the company’s role in spreading hate speech. Ben & Jerry’s said Facebook must take “clear and unequivocal actions” to deter racism and hate from being...

