Related videos from verified sources BLM protesters 'defending my wife Belly's cause'



Belly Mujinga's husband says that the Black Lives Matter protestors are 'defending her cause'. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:10 Published 9 hours ago Vice President Pence addresses Black Lives Matter movement



Vice President Mike Pence voices opinions on the Black Lives Matter movement and "opportunity zones." Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:20 Published 10 hours ago Jenifer Lewis On The Impact Of The Black Lives Matter Movement



People around the world have all been affected in different ways following the tragic death of George Floyd, and that's certainly true for actress and activist Jenifer Lewis. While chatting with ET.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:20 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this