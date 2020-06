Rachel Dean's Big Ask: BBC Radio Ulster's Connor Phillips on working with wife Holly and his onion 'phobia' Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

In this week's interview Rachel Dean talks to BBC Radio Ulster presenter Connor Phillips (38). He's married to BBC Breakfast's sports presenter Holly Hamilton and they split their time between Newry and Manchester. In this week's interview Rachel Dean talks to BBC Radio Ulster presenter Connor Phillips (38). He's married to BBC Breakfast's sports presenter Holly Hamilton and they split their time between Newry and Manchester. 👓 View full article