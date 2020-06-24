Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
'Naughty boy' Piers Morgan brands Lorraine Kelly 'hot' on wedding anniversary
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
'Naughty boy' Piers Morgan brands Lorraine Kelly 'hot' on wedding anniversary
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
17 minutes ago
)
Piers Morgan complimented Lorraine's 'bangs' on Wednesday's show.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Manchester City F.C.
Premier League
Facebook
European Union
Jimmy Kimmel
Bubba Wallace
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
Madison Cawthorn
Black Lives Matter
Timothee Chalamet
Walmart
GOP Police Bill
WORTH WATCHING
Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally
Trump attacks Biden and 'radical left' at rally
Brendan Rodgers talks up Kasper Schmeichel after goalkeeper’s vital penalty save
Ben and Jerry's just joined the growing list of advertisers boycotting Facebook over the platform's lack of hate speech moderation