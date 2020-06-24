Global  

LGBT+ book industry workers hit back at JK Rowling’s publishing house standing by her freedom to be ‘anti-trans’

PinkNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Pride in Publishing has hit back at Hachette’s support for JK Rowling in an open letter reminding the publishing house that freedom of speech “does not entitle an author to a publishing contract”. It was reported on June 16 that JK Rowling’s anti-trans views had prompted staff at Hachette to threaten to...
