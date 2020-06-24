Global  

MP's wife Rose found dead at family home in Shropshire

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
MP's wife Rose found dead at family home in ShropshireTory MP Owen Paterson said the loss of his wife, Rose, to whom he had been married for 40 years, had come as a "terrible shock" to the family.
