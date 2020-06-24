LIVE: Brighton crowds on hottest day of the year
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 (
2 days ago) Join us for live updates on the hottest day of the year 🌞 Temperatures reach 30c 🌞 Crowds seen piling off trains at Brighton station 🌞 Thousands soak up the sun on the beach
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
15 hours ago
The UK has basked in the hottest day of the year so far at the mercury rose to a scorching 33.3C (91.94F) at Heathrow Airport in west London. Scotland also had its highest temperature so far this year with the thermometer reaching 30C (86F) in Prestwick. The heatwave is set to break with the arrival...
UK enjoys hottest day but thunderstorms are forcast 01:33
