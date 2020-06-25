Global  

Pervert barman told boy 'I'm horny' and sent a nude photo

The Sentinel Stoke Thursday, 25 June 2020
Pervert barman told boy 'I'm horny' and sent a nude photoGary Ratcliffe, aged 46, was arrested after vigilantes confronted him at the Noah's pub in Hartshill.
