Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca: Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos score

BBC News Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Vinicius Junior and Sergio Ramos both score delightful goals as Real Madrid return to the top of La Liga by easing past Mallorca.
