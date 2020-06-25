Burnley fan Jake Hepple who flew White Lives Matter banner sacked from job
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
24 minutes ago) Jake Hepple, a Burnley supporter, claimed responsibility for the incident, which drew scorn and fury from across the country.
