Burnley fan Jake Hepple who flew White Lives Matter banner sacked from job

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Jake Hepple, a Burnley supporter, claimed responsibility for the incident, which drew scorn and fury from across the country.
 A banner reading "White Lives Matter Burnley" was flown over the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK during the Manchester City vs Burnley game on Monday (June 22).

