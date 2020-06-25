Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police injured during illegal Brixton street party clashes

BBC News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Fifteen police officers were hurt as they broke up an "unlicensed music event" in Brixton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Fifteen police officers injured in Brixton street party violence

Fifteen police officers injured in Brixton street party violence 00:34

 Violent clashes at a south London street party have left 15 police officers injured. Footage on social media showed police vehicles being smashed and officers chased during clashes with a large crowd near the Angell Town estate in Brixton. One clip shows bottles being thrown at officers as they were...

Related videos from verified sources

22 officers hurt during illegal street party [Video]

22 officers hurt during illegal street party

Twenty-two police officers have been injured and police cars smashed up during an illegal street party in Brixton, south London.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:59Published
Metropolitan Police issue statement on Brixton clashes [Video]

Metropolitan Police issue statement on Brixton clashes

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has explained the events that took place in Brixton, south London, last night saw twenty-two police officers injured. Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:38Published
Resident says Brixton clashes not done by locals [Video]

Resident says Brixton clashes not done by locals

A local resident and community activist, Pastor Lorraine Jones, has claimed the clashes that occurred on the Angell Town estate in Brixton, south London, last night were caused by "intruders" not..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Police target illegal raves after 22 officers are injured at street party

 Extra police officers in protective gear have been dispatched to illegal raves planned around London following “appalling scenes” of violence at a street...
Belfast Telegraph

Clashes with police after 'unlawful' street party in London

Clashes with police after 'unlawful' street party in London Police say a street party in the south London district of Brixton that violated coronavirus lockdown restrictions descended into violence, and 22 officers were...
New Zealand Herald

Clashes after police break up 'unlawful' street party in London

 Police say a street party in the south London district of Brixton that violated coronavirus lockdown restrictions descended into violence, and 22 officers were...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this