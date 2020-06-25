Police injured during illegal Brixton street party clashes
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
17 hours ago) Fifteen police officers were hurt as they broke up an "unlicensed music event" in Brixton.
Violent clashes at a south London street party have left 15 police officers injured. Footage on social media showed police vehicles being smashed and officers chased during clashes with a large crowd near the Angell Town estate in Brixton. One clip shows bottles being thrown at officers as they were...
Fifteen police officers injured in Brixton street party violence 00:34
Related videos from verified sources
22 officers hurt during illegal street party
Twenty-two police officers have been injured and police cars smashed up during an illegal street party in Brixton, south London.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:59 Published 6 hours ago
Metropolitan Police issue statement on Brixton clashes
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has explained the events that took place in Brixton, south London, last night saw twenty-two police officers injured. Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove..
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:38 Published 9 hours ago
Resident says Brixton clashes not done by locals
A local resident and community activist, Pastor Lorraine Jones, has claimed the clashes that occurred on the Angell Town estate in Brixton, south London, last night were caused by "intruders" not..
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:59 Published 10 hours ago
