Amanda Holden says Britain’s Got Talent will ‘lead the way’ when it returns



Related videos from verified sources Amanda Holden says her husband keeps her 'sane'



'Britain's Got Talent' star Amanda Holden thinks her husband has helped to keep her "sane". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago Simon Cowell has continued to pay 'Britain's Got Talent' staff



Simon Cowell has continued to pay 'Britain's Got Talent' staff The music mogul is still paying his crew, despite the programme not being able to push on with filming due to the current global health.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:07 Published on May 1, 2020 Amanda Holden describes how she almost died during childbirth



Amanda Holden has described how the NHS saved her life after she went into a coma following the birth of her daughter, Hollie. The Britain’s Got Talent judge has released her debut single, a version.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on May 1, 2020

Related news from verified sources Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden: ITV show will 'lead the way' when it returns Amanda Holden has said ITV's Britain’s Got Talent will “be leading the way” when it returns to screens later this year.

Hereford Times 3 days ago





Tweets about this