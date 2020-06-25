Global  

Amanda Holden says Britain’s Got Talent will ‘lead the way’ when it returns

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 25 June 2020
Amanda Holden has teased the return of Britain’s Got Talent to TV screens, saying the series will “be leading the way”.
