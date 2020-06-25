Global
Red Lines: Examining the Irish War of Independence
Red Lines: Examining the Irish War of Independence
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Michael Portillo talks to Mark Carruthers and Prof Diarmaid Ferriter about his new series 'Hawks and Doves'.
