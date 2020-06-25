Global  

Death threats sent to Cambridge professor after 'white lives don't matter' tweet

Cambridge News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Death threats sent to Cambridge professor after 'white lives don't matter' tweetOne message sent to Prof Priyamvada Gopal included an image of a noose.
