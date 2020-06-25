Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Death threats sent to Cambridge professor after 'white lives don't matter' tweet
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Death threats sent to Cambridge professor after 'white lives don't matter' tweet
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
13 hours ago
)
One message sent to Prof Priyamvada Gopal included an image of a noose.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Liverpool F.C.
Premier League
Chelsea F.C.
Manchester City F.C.
Donald Trump
Jürgen Klopp
BBC Sport
Cincinnati Reds
Germany
Coronavirus disease 2019
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Dixie Chicks
Supreme Court
Elijah McClain
Splash Mountain
The Chicks
Climate Pledge Arena
WORTH WATCHING
Liverpool Wins English Premier League For The First Time
Klopp dedicates win to absent fans as Liverpool move closer to league title
John Bolton on the relationship between Johnson and Trump
Wirecard files for insolvency