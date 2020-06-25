Global  

Jonty Bravery: Tate Modern balcony teen 'smiled' after attack

BBC News Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Jonty Bravery, 18, 'appeared to shrug and laugh' after the six-year-old fell, a court is told.
