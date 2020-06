We always do it the hard way – Tim Krul says Norwich can still survive Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Tim Krul said Norwich felt “sucker-punched in the face” after their defeat at home to Everton, but insisted his side’s fight to stay in the top flight was not over. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this #BLM #FU12 RT @traderjosephina: hey yall, this is very hard for me to do since ive tried in the past and have always failed but the safety and sanity… 3 seconds ago Jenrene+nayeon⁷#BLM Omg she actually gave us a hard dance for blackpink. Unlike the other men who choreographed their previous dances.… https://t.co/8xeouaf8pf 8 seconds ago Jay♄Czar RT @stokedsuperfood: 8 rules of life: 1. Be adaptable. 2. Learn to say no. 3. Patience is a virtue. 4. Hard work always pays off. 5. Fa… 12 seconds ago Nouha⁷⟭⟬ RT @JAMJAMPICS: jimin has countless achievements and needs to be recognized for it. he’s an amazing artist and will always work hard for it… 15 seconds ago blue 🌊 just a small message from alex & marcus since its pride month: i know for a fact that it is god***hard for soci… https://t.co/5Xg4YlGvy2 18 seconds ago Phogole Matjie RT @John_Oliphant: It is always about dedication and hard work.. Keep going! https://t.co/lXCTsgTXJ8 26 seconds ago thinkaboutJIMIN RT @fairyyjjk: Jimin is a hardworking, talented and incredibile artist who always give the best of himself in everything he does and he de… 36 seconds ago Ganja Joe @dollajatt Its hard tho for me at least. I always be rollin yalls letters as if it was spanish lol. For some reason… https://t.co/6FvvuD109c 39 seconds ago