Related videos from verified sources Long Beach Distributes Free Face Shields To Businesses To Help Them Comply With New Health Order



The city of Long Beach is distributing free face shields to local bars, restaurants, and personal care businesses starting Friday to help owners comply with a new COVID-19 health order. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 3 days ago Fort Lauderdale police officer wins boat ride in Father's Day contest



A South Florida law enforcement officer got some much needed family time for Father's Day. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:00 Published 4 days ago 'Back the Blue' event held in Jensen Beach



A group showed their support for police in Jensen Beach on Saturday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:36 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this