Related videos from verified sources How will the Premier League look when it restarts?



Premier League clubs have unanimously approved return-to-play protocols and a match day operations plan, effectively the final piece of the puzzle in order for matches to restart behind closed doors.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Gaurang Manjrekar Key questions around the latest Premier League agent fees https://t.co/xxv8PrhTZe https://t.co/h18r5b4zGu 3 hours ago