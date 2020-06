Related videos from verified sources Banner organisers won’t undermine Burnley’s ‘fantastic’ community work – Dyche



Sean Dyche is keen to ensure the actions of a minority do not overshadow the work done by Burnley in the community after a banner bearing the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’ was flown over the Etihad.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published 2 days ago Burnley condemn those responsible for ‘White lives matter’ fly-past at Man City



Burnley have forcefully condemned a ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt carried out during the team’s game at Manchester City, describing the fly-past of a banner bearing the slogan as “offensive” and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago 'White Lives Matter Burnley' banner flown over Etihad Stadium during Manchester City vs Burnley



A banner reading "White Lives Matter Burnley" was flown over the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK during the Manchester City vs Burnley game on Monday (June 22). The plane appeared shortly after the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this Josh Bunting No surprise this morning it has been expected for quite some time, Tessa Wullaert will leave Manchester City at the… https://t.co/hv73D0Ew6L 2 hours ago