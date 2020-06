Buffalo man punched in head repeatedly by officer plans to sue city, BPD and arresting officers



Buffalo man punched in head repeatedly by officer plans to sue city, BPD and arresting officers. Hannah Buehler reports. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:52 Published 14 hours ago

Friendly Japanese Police Officers



Occurred on June 9, 2020 / Chigasaki City, Kanagawa, Japan Info from Licensor: "I was stopped by the Japanese police for making a turn into a bus and taxi place only. I recorded the incident to show.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 04:46 Published 18 hours ago