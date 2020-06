Related news from verified sources Shopping centre owner Intu warns it is on verge of administration Intu owns or part-owns 17 shopping centres across the UK

Wales Online 7 hours ago



Live: Administration 'likely' for shopping centre owner intu 'This is likely to involve the appointment of administrators.'

Nottingham Post 7 hours ago



Shopping centre giant Intu to enter administration Shopping centres including Trafford and Lakeside will continue to trade under administrators KPMG.

BBC News 53 minutes ago





Tweets about this