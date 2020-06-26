Global  

Manchester United: Ella Toone signs new deal with Women's Super League club

BBC Local News Friday, 26 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- England Under-21 forward Ella Toone signs a new deal with Women's Super League club Manchester United until 2022.
