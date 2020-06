Related videos from verified sources Family wants answers in driver's death



Family wants answers in driver's death Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago Port Authority Bus Driver Facing Involuntary Manslaughter Charge In Death Of 20-Year-Old Pitt Student



Charges have been filed against a Port Authority bus driver accused of causing the crash that killed a Pitt student. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:23 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this