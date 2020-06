Police take extra powers in Liverpool as Liver Building burns amid celebrations Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Police have been granted more power to disperse crowds in Liverpool after part of the Liver Building caught on fire amid wild celebrations over the city’s Premier League triumph. 👓 View full article

