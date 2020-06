khalidrafiq Margot Robbie to star in female-centric ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ https://t.co/XhGvtJNBbW Ary 3 minutes ago Doolittle RT @miagaluppo: A female-fronted 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie is in the works with Margot Robbie attached to star and 'Birds of Prey' s… 3 minutes ago IE Arts & Showbiz Margot Robbie ‘to star in female-fronted Pirates Of The Caribbean film’ https://t.co/TgOVEYfhAt 4 minutes ago May~ 🎈 RT @badpostmargots: Margot Robbie will star in Disney’s female fronted ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. https://t.co/qxiaLyrJgZ 7 minutes ago DTN Breaking News Margot Robbie ‘to star in female-fronted Pirates Of The Caribbean film’ 7 minutes ago Davie Tait 🇬🇧 Get woke go bust,Disney hasn't learned a single thing from their Star Wars débacle & this will destroy this franchi… https://t.co/EpOkAqZEOg 9 minutes ago ゆきんこ@スペース社畜レンジャー RT @WDWNT: Margot Robbie to Star as Female Lead in New "Pirates of the Caribbean" Movie https://t.co/Yiyf0ph8cN https://t.co/UQyTotKwSl 10 minutes ago Goss.ie Margot Robbie to star in female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie https://t.co/Y0pgJGm69G https://t.co/CMyEtqXxXN 13 minutes ago