Leeds United v Fulham

Chris Cole 💙💛 RT @GrahamSmyth: HT. 1-0 Leeds United. That whistle brings relief. Fulham dominant. Looks to me like Pablo Hernandez and Gjanni Alioski… 50 seconds ago Doug P RT @FWPChampionship: HALF-TIME: Leeds United 1-0 Fulham https://t.co/GWxe26u4wO https://t.co/bVdU9k41mv 54 seconds ago leedsnewsunited RT @LUATW1919: Same as last week Whoever likes and Retweets will get a private Leeds United Vs Fulham stream in your DM's 20 mins before t… 1 minute ago Carl Collins First Half ends, Leeds United 1, Fulham 0. 3 minutes ago Alex Hess RT @guardian_sport: Championship clockwatch: Leeds v Fulham, Stoke v Middlesbrough and more – live! @A_Hess https://t.co/YX5ZsucLMY https:/… 3 minutes ago CW “Fulham the better side but trail at the break.” We’re the better side every week. I’ll take being worse, winning a… https://t.co/C8JHkNEx2Z 3 minutes ago Sam Allen HT at Elland Road and #LUFC are ahead thanks to Patrick Bamford's cool finish! Follow my live text coverage of the… https://t.co/LD1GAEQIh8 3 minutes ago Guardian sport Half-time scores: Birmingham City 0-2 Hull, Leeds 1-0 Fulham, Stoke 0-1 Middlesbrough, Wigan 0-0 Blackburn - follo… https://t.co/oamBL31DjP 3 minutes ago