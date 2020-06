Dermot O’Leary and Dee Koppang welcome baby boy Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Dermot O’Leary has announced he has welcomed a baby boy with his TV producer wife Dee Koppang. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources British PM Johnson And Fiancée Welcome Baby Boy



Reuters reports good news for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family. His fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a baby boy at a London hospital on Wednesday. Their baby is premature,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published on April 29, 2020

Tweets about this