Empire creator Lee Daniels is trying to make a gay superhero film called ‘Superb***h’ – but there’s one big problem



Related videos from verified sources Frozen 2 Film - The Magic of Orchestration Clip - Into the Unknown- Making Frozen 2



With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 04:36 Published 17 hours ago Frozen 2 Film - Developing -Show Yourself- Clip l Into the Unknown- Making Frozen 2



Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is streaming June 26 on Disney+ With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:02 Published 2 days ago Woman recreating dances she performed when she was six



Madcap Jade Bucknall proves she's still the material girl by recreating an adorable dance tribute to Madonna she made up to entertain her mum when she was aged six.The 24-year-old was having a clear.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:03 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this