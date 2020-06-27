

Tweets about this News for Cheltenham Royal Mail under fire for mix-up at Cheltenham delivery office https://t.co/jNEWceS74G #Gloucestershire 2 minutes ago One News Page (United Kingdom) Royal Mail under fire for mix-up at Cheltenham delivery office: https://t.co/TayT4QHf1q 16 minutes ago I ♥ Gloucestershire Royal Mail under fire for mix-up at Cheltenham delivery office Customer complains about problem collecting parcel f… https://t.co/OoRxYoVXKH 47 minutes ago Charlie McKelvey Royal Mail under fire as direct mail volumes slump 63% https://t.co/aemXLIkzUn 2 days ago