Jeepney bus drivers protest against lockdown restrictions in the Philippines



Furious jeepney bus drivers protest against coronavirus restrictions in the Philippines which are preventing them from working. The workers converged on roads in Quezon City as the government.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:13 Published on June 2, 2020

Angry locals set fire to COVID-19 checkpoint in Indonesia amid economic problems



A group of angry residents set fire to a COVID-19 checkpoint in Indonesia in a protest at lockdown restrictions. Flames broke out at the police post in Merangin District, Jambi Province, Indonesia,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:24 Published on May 21, 2020