Iran blast ‘was near suspected missile site’

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
An explosion that shook Iran’s capital came from an area in the eastern mountains which analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile production sites, satellite photographs show.
Video credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran 00:38

 Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a bright light illuminating the sky over the city early on Friday,...

Satellite image: Iran blast was near suspected missile site

 An explosion that rattled Iran’s capital came from an area in its eastern mountains that analysts believe hides an underground tunnel system and missile...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •HaaretzIndiaTimes

