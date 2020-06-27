Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shukri Abdi: Rallies mark refugee girl's death anniversary

BBC Local News Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- More than a million people signed a petition about the case of 12-year-old Shukri Yahye-Abdi.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tweets about this

brodthecat

brodthecat BBC News - Shukri Abdi: Rallies mark refugee girl's death anniversary https://t.co/uKoQd9SjIN 20 minutes ago

NBPAUK

NBPA BBC News - Shukri Abdi: Rallies mark refugee girl's death anniversary https://t.co/FFTekLLIPy 1 hour ago

BBCRadioManc

BBC Radio Manchester Shukri Abdi: Rallies mark refugee girl's death anniversary https://t.co/0uMfvEKmTx 2 hours ago

serious2020

Malaika H. Kambon Shukri Abdi: Rallies mark refugee girl’s death anniversary – BBC News https://t.co/F1UsrMqImR 2 hours ago

savingliberals

savingliberals What about our White children murdered and raped? Often by those from the BAME community? #whitelivesmatter… https://t.co/PxNjJRxyzW 3 hours ago

savingliberals

savingliberals What about our White children murdered and raped? Often by those from the BAME community? #whitelivesmatter… https://t.co/WrGPhGQ1oJ 3 hours ago

Kiributnotchs

Kiri🌕 Shukri Abdi: Rallies mark refugee girl's death anniversary https://t.co/1nYxZYRlEc 4 hours ago

HumanRi93949904

HumanRights RT @JWinstone1: Shukri Abdi: Rallies mark refugee girl's death anniversary https://t.co/mY8Mpg6yMg 4 hours ago