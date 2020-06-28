Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Rose Byrne reveals inspiration behind her Republican strategist in new film
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Rose Byrne reveals inspiration behind her Republican strategist in new film
Sunday, 28 June 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Rose Byrne has revealed the real-life people who inspired her character in new political satire Irresistible.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Florida
Coronavirus disease 2019
Louisville, Kentucky
Lazarus Chakwera
Malawi
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Black Lives Matter
London
Woodrow Wilson
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Pride Parade
Tanner Boser
Russian Tundra Pollution
Sacha Baron Cohen
TraitorTrump
WORTH WATCHING
Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan
Trump Postpones Appearances In Arizona And Florida
Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death
Malawi opposition leader sworn in as president