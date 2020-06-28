Global  

Craig Gordon: Goalkeeper leaves Celtic amid Hearts interest

BBC News Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon has decided to leave Celtic as he considers an offer from Hearts.
 Hearts are in talks with goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who is deliberating over his future at Celtic.
 The goalkeeper is out of contract at Celtic Park and revealed their initial offer was a massive wage cut.
