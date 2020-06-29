Probe into care homes deaths in Scotland to be biggest ever by Crown Office

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,995 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 89 from 43,906 the day before.
The Department of Health and Social Care said 40,597 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, up by 55 from..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published