Prince Andrew was always his mother's favourite child, but did that contribute to his downfall?
Monday, 29 June 2020 () It is an accepted axiom that every child should be a wanted child (which can discomfort those of us who weren't in that category at the outset). But is it always an advantage to be an 'over-wanted' child? Perhaps the now discredited Prince Andrew falls into that classification.
Jammu and Kashmir Police rescued 3-year-old child after they during a terrorist attack in Sopore on July 01. The child was sitting beside his dead relative during the attack. Police consoled terrified child while taking him to his mother. 1 CRPF jawan and a civilian lost their lives while 2 CRPF...
A migrant woman gave birth to a child in a Shramik special train on May 19. She was travelling from Gujarat's Surat to Bihar's Sitamarhi. The child was delivered with the help of women passengers. "We..