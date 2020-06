Related videos from verified sources How to ease your post-lockdown anxiety



For months we have been adjusting to life in lockdown, but over the coming weeks and months, lockdown restrictions are gradually going to ease. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 3 days ago Thailand's Chatuchak market re-opens as country eases coronavirus restrictions



Thailand's most well-known markets has re-opened as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Chatuchak Weekend Market - one of the biggest and once the busiest in the world - was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:15 Published 2 weeks ago Night market in Bangkok re-opens but without the Chinese tourists



A popular night market re-opened in Bangkok, Thailand, tonight (June 15) after the country ended its coronavirus curfew. The Rot Fai night train market in the Ratchadapisek district of the Thai.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this