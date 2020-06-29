SIX The Musical drive-in in Brum

Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Ready To Reopen
The Six Flags Wild Safari drive-thru in Jackson, New Jersey, will welcome back visitors Saturday.
Six Flags Great Adventure has announced an opening date for its Safari drive-thru. The park in Jackson, New Jersey will reopen May 30 with new safety procedures in place. Katie Johnston reports.
