Parents to be fined if they fail to send children back to school

Tamworth Herald Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Parents to be fined if they fail to send children back to schoolEducation Secretary Gavin Williamson repeated the Prime Minister's warning that from September attending school will be a legal requirement for all children.
