hans oconner RT @PinkNews: Edmonton Eskimos football team, already embroiled in controversy over its name, just fired a player for homophobic comments h… 1 hour ago PinkNews Edmonton Eskimos football team, already embroiled in controversy over its name, just fired a player for homophobic… https://t.co/w7SMjBsGV8 2 hours ago Natascia Lypny Edmonton Eskimos release player from CFL team for posting homophobic tweet | CBC News https://t.co/v6rbrzam9B 2 hours ago Randy Bett Edmonton Eskimos release player from CFL team for posting homophobic tweet #cfl #football https://t.co/0vo3fRnfp4 4 hours ago David J Foley RT @EnzodellaRocca: Who would have guessed that Edmonton’s football team would show more leadership than the Premier of Alberta and his spe… 6 hours ago Julia Hengstler Edmonton Eskimos release player from #CFL team for posting #homophobic tweet [still wrestling with team name though… https://t.co/heveGYPDOs 9 hours ago S. Enzo della Rocca Who would have guessed that Edmonton’s football team would show more leadership than the Premier of Alberta and his… https://t.co/X855GbOBhS 10 hours ago BrahmKornbluth Edmonton Eskimos release player from CFL team for posting homophobic tweet https://t.co/mKbajEWyoY 11 hours ago