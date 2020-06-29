Global  

Edmonton Eskimos football team, already embroiled in controversy over its name, just fired a player for homophobic comments

PinkNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
A Canadian football team, the Edmonton Eskimos, has released wide receiver Christion Jones after he went on a homophobic rant on Global Pride Day. The Edmonton Eskimos team has long been embroiled in controversy over its name, a racial slur to describe Inuit people, and has now had to confront more. On Saturday (June 27)...
