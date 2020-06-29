People in UK reluctant to travel despite lockdown easing – study

People of Guwahati, rushed to markets to buy essentials as government announced complete lockdown. However, locals welcomed the government's decision and said the lockdown is need of the hour. "Government is doing what they should. We should also be careful and follow all precautions." said a local....
Weddings of up to 30 people can take place in England again from 4 July. They had been banned under almost all circumstances since lockdown began on 23 March.Weddings taking place now must follow some..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
On July 04, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed relief works done by BJP workers during the lockdown. In a virtual meet, he said, "Several of our workers despite knowing the danger, kept working in..