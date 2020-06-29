|
Harry Potter video game developers ‘uncomfortable’ in the wake of JK Rowling’s views on trans people
Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Developers working on a Harry Potter video game have voiced discomfort with author JK Rowling and her beliefs about trans people. According to Bloomberg, a long-rumoured but unannounced open world Harry Potter game is in development at Warner Bros’ Avalanche Software for next-gen consoles. However, the Utah-based...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this