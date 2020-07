Will Ferrell convinced Rachel McAdams a ghost was stalking her in Edinburgh Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Holyrood funnyman 'terrified' the actress and was so worried about her state of mind he fessed up that it was joke. The Holyrood funnyman 'terrified' the actress and was so worried about her state of mind he fessed up that it was joke. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Ferrell startles Rachel McAdams with ghost joke



Will Ferrell has told an anecdote about playing a spooky prank on his co-star Rachel McAdams on the set of their most recent film. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this